Forecast

Wet and Foggy Day

Thick fog is expected this morning with visibility under ¼ of a mile at times. Travel safely. From foggy to soggy, another round of rain is expected today, so keep the umbrella nearby.

Fog Advisory

Forecast Tuesday

Icy Mix Tonight

Another round of moisture moves into the region tonight into Wednesday morning. Given a shallow layer of cold air, a change from rain to a wintry mix is expected for northern areas of SW Virginia, generally from Wise to Grundy to Richlands. These areas could see some freezing rain as well as minor snow accumulations of up to 1 inch.

Icy Mix Tonight

Tri-Cities will stay mainly rain, although a brief change to a wintry mix is possible early Wednesday but with little to no impact on the roads.

Rain Thursday

Rain becomes widespread Thursday with precipitation staying as rain during the day. Conditions will finally dry out Friday morning.

Rain Chances

Sunny Saturday

Get out and enjoy some Saturday sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.