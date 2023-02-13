Freezing Fog

With fog developing and air temperatures at or below freezing, slick spots are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. Fog will clear out later this morning.

Road Conditions

Warmer Afternoon

Expect a beautiful and bright afternoon with temperatures in the mid 50’s along with a mostly sunny sky.

Forecast Today

Spring-like Warmth

Conditions will feel more like spring in the coming days with low 60’s Tuesday, mid to upper 60’s Wednesday with near 70 Thursday.

Tuesday High Temperatures

Next System

Given the warm conditions, rain will be likely along with a chance for storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Wet Weather Thursday

Colder change

Temperatures drop back into the 40’s on Friday along with lingering showers and mountain snow Friday morning.

Weekend Outlook

Sunshine will be perfect this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s Saturday, mid to upper 50’s Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

