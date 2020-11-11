Storm Team 11: Flood watches in effect as rain continues into the overnight

Rain will continue tonight. There is a Flood Watch in effect for eastern TN and Washington county in Virginia until 7am tomorrow. The Flood Watch for western NC continues until 7pm tomorrow evening. Temperatures dip into the upper 50s tonight.

Tomorrow will be another mild day with high temperatures in the mid 60s. A few showers linger into tomorrow morning.

Sunshine will be around Friday and Saturday. The next system moves in Sunday. This will kick off a few scattered showers. Much colder air returns for next week.