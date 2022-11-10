Showers Tonight

Staying mostly sunny and mild one more day with low 70s this afternoon. Rain showers will begin to move into the region after sunset with scattered showers tonight.

Forecast

Flood Risk Friday

Given the heavy rain risk for the mountains, a FLOOD WATCH has been issued for western and northwestern North Carolina starting this evening as rain totals will range from 2 to 4 inches, up to 5 inches in isolated areas.

Flood Watch

Rain will be heavy in the Tri-Cities mainly Friday afternoon and evening with rain totals ranging from 1 to 2 inches, foothills of northeast TN will stay under an inch. We do not anticipate any flooding mainly due to the existing drought conditions around the region.

Rainfall Totals

Winter-like chill this weekend

Cold air moves in Saturday along with a chance for scattered showers mainly during the morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s with 40s in the mountains. Highs on Sunday will stay in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Saturday’s Highs

Sunday’s Highs

