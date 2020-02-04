Storm Team 11: Flash Flood Watch in effect as rain continues the next few days

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Good evening!

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Thursday night for all of northeast Tennessee and portions of southwest Virginia. Heavy rain is expected over the next few days.

Tonight rain will continue as temperatures dip near 52 degrees.

There is an 80% chance of rain on Wednesday with highs near 64 degrees. Lows will near 55 degrees.

Yet another soggy day is in store Thursday. There is a 90% chance of rain with heavy rain at times. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder. Lows return to the mid 30s.

Friday colder air moves back in. Highs will be in the 40s and dropping throughout the day. Snow showers are in the forecast with light accumulation possible, especially in the mountains. Stay with Storm Team 11 for the latest.