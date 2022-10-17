Forecast

Widespread Freeze Tonight

Showers end quickly early this morning followed by a breezy and cooler day with highs in the low 60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains dropping into the 40s late Monday afternoon.

Monday Forecast

The first widespread freeze of the season is coming Monday night as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 20s in the mountains to near 30 in the Tri-Cities.

Lows Tonight

Freeze Warning

Winter-like Chill Tuesday

Unseasonable cold air moves into our region Tuesday with winter-like temperatures in the mid-40s in the Tri-Cities, while temperatures remain in the 30s in the mountains.

Tuesday High Temperatures

Late week warm-up

A late-week warm-up will feel extra nice with the 60s coming back by Friday. The weekend will be amazing with highs in the 70s.

Forecast Highs

7 Day Forecast

Fall Color Update

While peak color has passed for much of the mountains, enjoy the beautiful color this week in the Tri-Cities. Freezing temperatures for the next few nights will limit how long the peak color will stick around in our region.

