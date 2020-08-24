Storm Team 11: Few storms around next few days, tropical moisture by end of week

STORM TEAM 11

Seasonable Summer Day

A few storms may pop up during the heating of the day. The best storm threat looks to remain in N.C with a more favorable set-up for showers and storms. Track the rain with our interactive radar.

Hot Mid-Week

Rain threat goes down which will allow temperatures to rise thanks to a stronger high pressure system. Temperatures are expected to be near 90 by Wednesday.

Long-term Outlook

With a few tropical systems influencing the gulf coast this week, tropical moisture is expected to surge in our region by the end of the week associated with what is now considered a tropical storm called Laura. We will have to watch the remnants as this could lead to heavy rain and flooding for parts of the region.

