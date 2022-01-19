Storm Team 11: Few showers with mild afternoon. Snows returns Thursday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good afternoon, here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain likely before 11 p.m., then showers likely between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Temperature falling to around 35 by 11 a.m. North wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday Night: A 30% chance of snow, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 38. A few flurries are possible. Precipitation chance 20%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Rain and snow mix possible. Precipitation chance 30%.

Stay safe and enjoy the rest of your afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss