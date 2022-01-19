Storm Team 11: Few showers with mild afternoon. Snows returns Thursday

Good afternoon, here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain likely before 11 p.m., then showers likely between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Temperature falling to around 35 by 11 a.m. North wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday Night: A 30% chance of snow, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 38. A few flurries are possible. Precipitation chance 20%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Rain and snow mix possible. Precipitation chance 30%.

