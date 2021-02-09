Storm Team 11: Few showers today, more rain and freezing rain threat Thursday

Staying Mild Today

A nearby frontal boundary may kick off a few stray showers this afternoon with temperatures in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains. More clouds will be around today than sunshine.



Mild Mid-Week

Temperatures remain seasonably mild through Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50’s.



Soggy System

Widespread rain is back Thursday, with a very soggy set-up mid to late in the afternoon. Meanwhile, a winter weather threat is possible in eastern and northern KY and W.V Thursday into Friday. Freezing rain will be the main threat.



Weekend Outlook

Another weather maker will be developing this weekend giving us a late afternoon rain threat Saturday, with scattered rain showers Sunday changing to a wintry mix late afternoon and evening as colder air builds in>