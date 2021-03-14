Storm Team 11: Few showers today, more incoming systems this work week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, March 13, 2021

Showers in Spots the Rest of the WeekendA stray shower is possible tonight near and south of the Tri-Cities. Otherwise, quiet as clouds break up a bit overnight. Becoming partly cloudy. The low around 45 degrees with upper 30s and low 40s north.

Limited sun expected Sunday morning for some with spotty showers around. A high of 59 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 50s elsewhere.

Overcast Sunday night with a few showers around. The low at 44 degrees.

Sun, Clouds, Rain and Wind MondayClouds and a few breaks of sunshine Monday. A few showers are possible in the morning with rain chances increasing later in the day through the afternoon and evening. Breezy winds out of the southeast between 5 and 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Higher gusts are possible in the mountains, especially Monday night. I do want to point out that cold enough air will be trapped on the eastern facing slopes meaning we could see some areas of wintry mix late Monday and Monday night. That is, in parts of North Carolina up to Grayson County, Virginia.

Warming Up Tuesday and Wednesday Ahead of Next SystemWe will see the rain tapering down Tuesday but a few showers are in the forecast. Warmer with a high of 67 degrees.

Temperatures max out near 70 degrees Wednesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day. Mother Nature will get festive on the radar, sporting some green as the day progresses. Some thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night/Thursday morning with a severe weather threat likely to our west and southwest. We’ll watch what that means for us.

Turning Cooler Late Next WeekWe will keep higher rain chances around Thursday with perhaps a few thunderstorms. Gusty winds are possible at times.

As the wind flow becomes northwesterly Friday, and if there’s enough moisture, scattered rain and even snow showers in spots are possible particularly early in the day and in the higher elevations. Stay tuned.