Storm Team 11: Few showers today, gloomy conditions continue

Good afternoon,



A few showers may linger around today. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be cooler this afternoon than this morning as colder air moves in. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. Winds will be around 5-10 mph from the west.



Tonight, a stray shower is possible. Mostly cloudy skies continue with a low near 31 degrees.



Tomorrow will be mainly dry. Clouds will be decreasing throughout the day with a high near 46 degrees.



Our next system passes by on Tuesday. There is a 30% chance of a few showers. Rain and snow showers will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 40s.



We dry out Wednesday before the next system arrives by Thursday into Friday. More coverage in rain and snow showers will be with this system.



Have a good day!