Storm Team 11: Few showers today before a soggy Monday morning commute

Good afternoon,



We will warm up to 50 degrees this afternoon. Some showers will be around, especially for southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky this late morning and afternoon. Much of us can expect scattered showers by this evening.



SOGGY START OF WEEK

Rain will begin to pick up overnight and into your Monday morning commute. Anywhere from a 0.5″ to up to 2″ inches of total rainfall may be possible in some spots by early Tuesday morning. We will be in the upper 30s and low 40s Monday morning and the upper 50s by Monday afternoon.

Things will clear up Tuesday. It will be a breezy and mild day with highs in the low 60s.



WINTER RETURNS THURSDAY

Our next system moves in late Wednesday into Thursday. Colder air returns with this one. Therefore, rain and snow will be possible. Right now, best chances of any accumulation will be for high elevations and portions of southwest Virginia. It will be quite blustery Thursday as temperatures drop throughout the day into the 30s by the afternoon with windy conditions.



SUNSHINE

Sunshine is back Friday and Saturday as temperatures warm back into the 50s for Saturday.

