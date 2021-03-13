Storm Team 11: Few showers this weekend before activity picks up next week

MOSTLY CLOUDY WEEKEND

A few showers will be possible today, with better chances the more south you are. There is a 30% chance of rain with a high near 62F. Tomorrow, a few more showers will be around for all. There is a 40% chance of rain Sunday with a high near 58F.

NEXT SYSTEM MONDAY INTO TUESDAY

Our next front moves in Monday. There is a 60% chance of rain. There may be times of a wintry mix in high elevations of western North Carolina. It will be a breezy day. High temperatures will be near 56F and lows will be near 40F. Some of the rain will linger into Tuesday. There is a 40% chance of rain with a high near 66F.

ACTIVE PATTERN CONTINUES

Another system will move in mid to late week. We are watching this one carefully. We may see thunderstorms from this system on Thursday. Colder air will follow behind that for Friday.