Few Showers Today

Look for a few scattered showers, especially this morning thanks to a cold front moving into area. Track the rain here

Morning Showers

Temperatures remain mild despite the cold front moving through the region.

Seasonal Change

Tuesday morning will start cooler with mid to upper 40’s. Tuesday will remain mild with low to mid 70’s along with plenty of sunshine.

Highs Tuesday

Mild Mid-Week

Expect plenty of sunshine and seasonally mild conditions with highs in the upper 60’s to low 70’s Wednesday and Thursday, while overnight lows dip into the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Winter-like chill this weekend

Cold air rushes into the region this weekend with a winter-like chill. Temperatures will be in the 40’s for highs while overnight lows dip into the 20’s Saturday and Sunday night.

Temperature Outlook

7 Day Forecast

