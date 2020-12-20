Storm Team 11: Few showers possible late, drier tomorrow

Good afternoon,
Another wave of a few showers returns late tonight. It will remain mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees today. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry and breezy with a high near 50 degrees. A few showers, both rain and snow for mountains, are possible late Monday night. Lows tomorrow will be in the low 30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday we remain dry. Highs on Wednesday warm near 55 degrees.
Our next big weather maker moves in on Christmas Eve. It is still looking likely we first see rain move in, then a switch to snow as much colder air moves in. Snow showers look to linger into Christmas Day as well. It will be a cold Christmas Day with highs in the 20s and 30s. Stay with Storm Team 11 as we fine tune the details!