Scattered P.M. Storms
Mild morning with May-like conditions today with highs in the upper 70’s. A storm cluster to our west may drift through by the end of the day with a chance for scattered storms this evening.
Storm Risk Tuesday
Scattered storms are more likely early Tuesday with the potential for some strong to severe storms. The storm risk ends during the morning.
Perfect mid-week weather
Weather conditions are looking very nice with a sunny sky with cool mornings and sunny and seasonably warm afternoons with upper 70’s.
Summer Heat
A summer feel is expected as temperatures and humidity will be on the rise. Highs are expected in the low to mid 80’s Friday and through the weekend along with some late afternoon storms.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
Storm Team 11 Weather App