Scattered P.M. Storms

Mild morning with May-like conditions today with highs in the upper 70’s. A storm cluster to our west may drift through by the end of the day with a chance for scattered storms this evening.

Monday Forecast

Storm Risk Tuesday

Scattered storms are more likely early Tuesday with the potential for some strong to severe storms. The storm risk ends during the morning.

Storm Risk Early Tuesday

Perfect mid-week weather

Weather conditions are looking very nice with a sunny sky with cool mornings and sunny and seasonably warm afternoons with upper 70’s.

Forecast Highs

Summer Heat

A summer feel is expected as temperatures and humidity will be on the rise. Highs are expected in the low to mid 80’s Friday and through the weekend along with some late afternoon storms.

7 Day Forecast

