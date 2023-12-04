Few p.m. showers

A fast-moving system will drift in and through the region giving us a small chance for showers this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-50s.

Rain and snow Wednesday

A stronger clipper system will move into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday ushering in scattered showers Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. A change to mountain snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. A change to a snow/rain mix in the Tri-Cities is expected Wednesday morning.

Total snow accumulations are possible from 1 to 3 inches Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the mountains. No accumulation is anticipated in the Tri-Cities.

Sunny late week

Quieter weather conditions return Thursday and Friday with seasonal conditions with highs in the low 50s Thursday, near 60 Friday.

Weekend outlook

The weekend will start out sunny and mild with highs nearing the mid-60s Saturday. Rain is expected to become likely Saturday night into Sunday with a good soaking through Sunday afternoon.

