Storm Team 11: Few rain and snow showers today, next system not too far behind

Few Rain/Snow Showers

Another system is moving through the area bringing rain and snow showers. Most activity will be on the light side. Temperatures will be seasonable with mid to upper 40’s. Tonight, temperatures will near 29 degrees. A few flurries may linger into Wednesday morning as another small surge of moisture passes through. Otherwise, expect some clearing and highs in the upper 30s near 40 degrees.



Next Weather Maker

Moisture returns Thursday, and given the temperature profile, rain looks to be the primary form of precipitation. Showers will be scattered in nature, favoring NE TN and the Blue Ridge Mountains in TN and NC. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s in the afternoon.



Weekend Outlook

Sunshine will be around beginning Friday through the weekend. It will be seasonable with mid 40’s Saturday, near 50 degrees Sunday.

