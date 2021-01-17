Storm Team 11: Few passing snow showers, especially later Sunday



Good afternoon!

SNOW CHANCES

A few snow showers will be possible today. Better snow chances for all return tonight into tomorrow morning. Once again, these snow showers will be scattered, leading to scattered accumulations around the area. Expect little to light accumulations around the Tri-Cities. A couple more inches will be possible in the highest of elevations. Southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky also have better chances at seeing light accumulations. Keep in mind, some may see little to no snow.



Today and tomorrow will be blustery once again. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will remain breezy and mostly cloudy. Tonight, we near 29 degrees.



A weak front moves by Tuesday which may kick off a few rain and snow showers. Wednesday looks to be the best chance at a dry day this work week. We warm near 50 degrees by Wednesday. Our next system looks to approach Thursday. This system will bring rain first and a wintry mix in spots Friday.



Have a great Sunday!