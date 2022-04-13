Spotty Showers 

A few passing showers are possible Wednesday, mainly mid-morning through midday. This afternoon will be breezy and warm with highs near 80 degrees. 

Today’s Forecast
Low rain chance today

Rain/Storms Early A.M. 

A cold front arrives early Thursday morning giving us rain along with a few storms.

Future forecast Thursday morning

The severe threat is very low for our region, while areas to our west can expect a much greater severe threat through tonight.  

Severe risk today
Severe risk

Easter Weekend  

A cold front arrives Saturday giving us a chance for some scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday is trending dry with seasonal upper 60s to near 70. 

Weekend outlook
7day forecast

