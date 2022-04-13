Spotty Showers
A few passing showers are possible Wednesday, mainly mid-morning through midday. This afternoon will be breezy and warm with highs near 80 degrees.
Rain/Storms Early A.M.
A cold front arrives early Thursday morning giving us rain along with a few storms.
The severe threat is very low for our region, while areas to our west can expect a much greater severe threat through tonight.
Easter Weekend
A cold front arrives Saturday giving us a chance for some scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday is trending dry with seasonal upper 60s to near 70.
DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP