Spotty Showers

A few passing showers are possible Wednesday, mainly mid-morning through midday. This afternoon will be breezy and warm with highs near 80 degrees.

Today’s Forecast

Low rain chance today

Rain/Storms Early A.M.

A cold front arrives early Thursday morning giving us rain along with a few storms.

Future forecast Thursday morning

The severe threat is very low for our region, while areas to our west can expect a much greater severe threat through tonight.

Severe risk today

Severe risk

Easter Weekend

A cold front arrives Saturday giving us a chance for some scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday is trending dry with seasonal upper 60s to near 70.

Weekend outlook

7day forecast

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP