Winter Chill

Conditions will continue to dry out and clear out today as colder air settles in today. Temperatures will be running well below average with low 40s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid-30s in the mountains.

Staying cold through mid-week

With a clear sky, days will be sunny while overnight conditions will be extra cold. High temperatures stay in the 40s with lows in the low 20s tonight, upper teens Tuesday night.

Seasonal change late week

Temperatures will be on the rise late in the week with mid-50s Thursday, low 60s by the weekend.

Next system

Moisture spreads back into the region Friday with scattered showers expected through the day. Temperatures will be milder with mid-50s Friday.

Weekend outlook

Lingering showers are possible on Saturday with highs nearing 60. Another rainmaker takes shape Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the Storm Team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App