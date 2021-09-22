Storm Team 11: Fall officially here and Mother Nature delivers right on time

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, September 22, 2021



A definite fall feel settles into the region for the several days leading to some sweater weather the next few early mornings. Right on cue, too, since fall officially began at 3:20 PM Wednesday. We will dry out tonight and slowly clear out Thursday. Rain stays out of the forecast through early next week.



Drier and Cooler Tonight

Tonight, clouds linger and showers end. There could be some sprinkles or a few showers, especially early. Breezy and much cooler with a low of 51 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 40s in southwest Virginia and low 40s in the mountains.



Turning Sunnier Thursday But Extremely Cool

Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine by the afternoon hours. Chilly for September standards and still a bit breezy at times. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains, low to mid 60s in southwest Virginia and around 67 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



The coolest time will be Thursday night into Friday morning. Mostly clear and quite chilly. Lows in the low 40s.



Not Warming Up Much Late Week

Sunny and beautiful Friday. After a chilly start, it will be a comfortable afternoon in the sun. Highs in the mid to upper 60s in southwest Virginia, around 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Cool Nights and Mild Days This Weekend

Mostly to partly sunny skies to kick off the weekend. Very nice with a high of 75 degrees Saturday in the Tri-Cities. There could be a shower or two late in the day or at night mainly north of the Tri-Cities as another front moves into the region and slows the warm up.



Mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures running pretty close to average for late September again.



We may come close to 80 degrees again early next week.