Storm Team 11: Fall-like weather just in time for the start of autumn

Good morning,



Sunshine returns in full swing today. High temperatures will be in the low 70s for Tri-Cities and remain in the 60s for higher elevations.



Overnight, mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop quickly near 43 degrees in the Tri-Cities and 30s for mountains.



To start off your work week, mostly sunny skies will be around with a high near 73 degrees.

Overnight Monday, we return to the low 40s once again.



The sunny and comfortable days continue through the work week. Next rain chances begin to creep back in by the end of this week and into next weekend.



Have a great day!