Storm Team 11: Fall-like chill this morning

Fall-Like Change

After a chilly start, enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures today with highs in the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains. Another clear and chilly night is coming with lows in 40’s in the mountains, low 50’s Tri-Cities.

Weekend Outlook

Weather will be perfect for the weekend with sunny and warm days along with clear and cool nights. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday morning in the 40’s and low 50’s while the afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 80’s. Summer heat makes a comeback Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Summer Heat Returns

The summer season hangs on next week as high pressure will allow temperatures to rise back into the upper 80’s Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance for rain will come mid-week with spotty showers Wednesday, scattered showers and storms Thursday.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP