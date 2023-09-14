The official start of fall may be over a week away, but we get to enjoy fall-like weather the next several days. Sunny and mild conditions are expected over the next few days with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80 in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Highs Today

Get ready to enjoy another cool night with lows nearing 50 in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 40’s in the mountains.

Lows Tonight

Race Fans

Weather conditions are looking ideal as the races kick into action tonight. Sunshine and mild temperatures Thursday and Friday will set the stage for perfect racing conditions. Saturday will stay mild with sunshine and 70’s during the day, 60’s during the evening with a few stray showers possible.

Race Forecast

Weekend Outlook

The weekend will start off very comfortable with near 80 on Saturday, mid 70’s Sunday with scattered showers.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Storm Team 11 Weather App