Hot and Humid Day

Another storm complex is currently moving through West Virginia, likely to drift south through the morning. Overall, the impacts will be minimal in the Tri-Cities with generally some isolated storms into the afternoon. Latest radar view is available here

Isolated Storms

Highs Today

With temperatures already in the 70’s, conditions will be very hot and humid today with low to mid 90’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 80’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Hot and humid conditions continue into the weekend with heat index values in the mid to upper 90’s Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

Cooler conditions will begin to influence our region on Sunday with a slightly better chance of scattered showers and storms.

Rain Chances

Next Week

Additional scattered showers and storms are expected Monday and Tuesday while milder change arrives Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App