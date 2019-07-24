Storm Team 11: Enjoying the Fall-Like Weather Today

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Hope you are enjoying the fall-like feel to our weather conditions today. After morning lows dipped into the 50’s, plenty of sunshine along with mild 70’s means a very nice afternoon ahead. Just to give you a little perspective, these conditions are more common during late September. With a clear sky tonight, the loss of heat will be maximized, called radiational cooling, which may threaten record lows currently in the mid 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

As we look towards the last weekend of July, conditions will be very nice with a gradual warm-up into the mid 80’s along with plenty of sunshine. A rain threat will hold off until early next week with the approach of our next weather maker.

