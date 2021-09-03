Storm Team 11: Enjoying the fall-like change

Fall-Like Change

Enjoy the cool morning as temperatures dip into the 40’s in the mountains, low 50’s in the Tri-Cities. Areas of patchy fog will be around through sunrise, while the rest of the day will be bright and beautiful. Daytime highs will range from near 80 in the Tri-Cities, to the low 70’s in the mountains.

Holiday Weekend

We get to enjoy more beautiful weather Saturday with sunshine and low 80’s. A cool front will offer some weather change late in the day Sunday with a 40% for developing showers and storms. This front may linger into Monday morning; otherwise, Labor Day afternoon is looking good with more sunshine and seasonable low 80’s.

Next Week

Our first full week of September is expected to be nice with sunshine and seasonable low 80’s. A mid-week cool front will increase our chance for rain Wednesday, followed by a seasonable cool down into the 70’s for highs Thursday.

