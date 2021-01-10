Storm Team 11: Enjoy today’s sunshine, clouds and showers back tomorrow

Good afternoon,



Sunshine will be around for the afternoon. High temperatures will be near normal at 44 degrees.



Tonight, clouds will be back. It will be another cold one with a low near 23 degrees.



Tomorrow, a small disturbance passes through. Expect a few rain and snow showers around the area mainly later in the day into Tuesday morning. There is a 30% chance of rain and snow showers for Monday. Higher elevations have best chances of seeing flakes fly. As scattered snow showers pass through the higher terrain, light accumulations may be possible in spots. High temperatures both Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 40s.



We dry out Wednesday and Thursday as we warm into the 50s Thursday afternoon. Our next system moves in Friday. This system also looks to be a relatively weak one. A few rain and snow showers will be possible. Cloudy and cold on Saturday.

Have a great day!