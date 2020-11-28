Storm Team 11: Enjoy the warmer temperatures this weekend before frigid air moves in

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly cloudy as a small disturbance passes by. This will just bring slightly cooler air to the region. Lows tonight will be near 42 degrees.

WEEKEND

The weekend remains fairly quiet, at least until later in the day on Sunday. Expect afternoon sunshine on Saturday with a high near 59 degrees and a low of 37 degrees. Sunday will be mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds and wind will be increasing throughout the day out ahead of the next system. Some showers are possible late Sunday night.

WINTER STORM

A strong system moves in beginning early Monday morning. Rain will be around for at least the first half of the day. Then much colder air begins to move in. This will allow the rain to switch to snow. Snow showers will continue from late Monday into Tuesday.

Right now, impacts include light snow in the Tri-Cities and the potential of heavy snow in the mountains. We will see windy conditions with the possibility of blowing snow in the higher elevations, reducing visibility. Winds chills will be in the teens and even single digits Monday night into Tuesday. Stay with Storm Team 11 for the latest updates.