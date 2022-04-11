Forecast
Warmer Today
Those 70s are back today with mid-70s in the Tri-Cities and upper 60s to low 70s in the higher elevations. A few spotty showers are possible later this afternoon into this evening.
Rising chance for rain
A weakening storm complex will be nearby Tuesday morning, which means some scattered showers are possible. Temperatures remain warm in the mid-70s.
Next storm threat
A stronger storm system moves across the region late Wednesday into Thursday. The highest chance for severe storms will remain to our west through Wednesday night.
We can expect a low chance for severe storms Thursday morning.
Easter Weekend
The weekend is looking nice overall with just some spotty showers Saturday and a few scattered showers on Easter Sunday.
