Forecast

Warmer Today

Those 70s are back today with mid-70s in the Tri-Cities and upper 60s to low 70s in the higher elevations. A few spotty showers are possible later this afternoon into this evening.

Monday Forecast

Rising chance for rain

A weakening storm complex will be nearby Tuesday morning, which means some scattered showers are possible. Temperatures remain warm in the mid-70s.

Future Forecast Tuesday morning

Tuesday’s Highs

Next storm threat

A stronger storm system moves across the region late Wednesday into Thursday. The highest chance for severe storms will remain to our west through Wednesday night.

Severe Risk Wednesday

We can expect a low chance for severe storms Thursday morning.

Severe Risk Thursday morning

Easter Weekend

The weekend is looking nice overall with just some spotty showers Saturday and a few scattered showers on Easter Sunday.

Easter Weekend

Seven-day Forecast

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP