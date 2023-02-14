A Sweet Treat from Mother Nature

Beautiful weather continues today as temperatures will be milder with mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Strong winds develop this evening into the overnight hours which has prompted a HIGH WIND WARNING for the TN Blue Ridge Mountains with wind gusts 60 to 70 mph.

Wind gusts this evening

High Wind Warning

Warmer Wednesday

Spring temperatures continue Wednesday with temperatures nearing 70. Only a small chance for showers is expected in the Tri-Cities.

Wednesday High Temperatures

Storm Risk Thursday

Given the warm conditions, a risk for storms increases Thursday afternoon and evening. Although the greatest risk for severe will stay west, we could see a few storms with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Severe Risk Thursday

Future Forecast

Colder change

A cold front moves through Friday morning and will deliver more seasonal conditions. Temperatures will be back in the 40’s with rain and mountain snow Friday morning.

High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

Sunshine will be perfect this weekend with temperatures in the upper 40’s Saturday, mid to upper 50’s Sunday.

Weekend Weather

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App