Forecast
Fall-like change
Enjoy the fall chill this morning as temperatures dip into the 40s in the mountains, low 50s in the Tri-Cities along with some areas of patchy fog.
Temperatures will rise quickly through the morning into early this afternoon with mid to upper 70s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.
Perfect mid-September weather
Weather conditions remain ideal for much of the week with cool mornings in the 50s followed by mostly sunny and warm afternoons. Temperatures will gradually warm into the low 80s Thursday, low to mid 80s Friday.
Weekend Outlook
Perfect weather this weekend will certainly make up for last weekend’s soggy mess. We get to enjoy sunshine with cool mornings in the upper 50s along with warm afternoons in the mid 80s.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP