Forecast

Fall-like change

Enjoy the fall chill this morning as temperatures dip into the 40s in the mountains, low 50s in the Tri-Cities along with some areas of patchy fog.

Tuesday Forecast

Temperatures will rise quickly through the morning into early this afternoon with mid to upper 70s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Highs Today

Perfect mid-September weather

Weather conditions remain ideal for much of the week with cool mornings in the 50s followed by mostly sunny and warm afternoons. Temperatures will gradually warm into the low 80s Thursday, low to mid 80s Friday.

Comfortable conditions

Weekend Outlook

Perfect weather this weekend will certainly make up for last weekend’s soggy mess. We get to enjoy sunshine with cool mornings in the upper 50s along with warm afternoons in the mid 80s.

7 Day Forecast

