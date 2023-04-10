Beautiful Day
After a frosty start, sunshine throughout the day will promote a nice spring warm-up with temperatures nearing 70 late this afternoon, with low 60’s in the mountains.
Sunny and warmer
In the coming days, high pressure will dominate our region providing abundant sunshine and warmer days ahead. High temperatures will likely approach the mid to upper 70’s Wednesday, near 80 degrees Thursday.
Next chance for rain
A few scattered showers are possible on Friday while temperatures remain warm in the upper 70’s.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday: A nice mid-April day with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 70’s.
Sunday: Developing showers and storms will be possible during the day with mid to upper 70’s.
