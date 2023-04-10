Beautiful Day

After a frosty start, sunshine throughout the day will promote a nice spring warm-up with temperatures nearing 70 late this afternoon, with low 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Highs Today

Sunny and warmer

In the coming days, high pressure will dominate our region providing abundant sunshine and warmer days ahead. High temperatures will likely approach the mid to upper 70’s Wednesday, near 80 degrees Thursday.

Next 7 Days

Next chance for rain

A few scattered showers are possible on Friday while temperatures remain warm in the upper 70’s.

Rain chances

Weekend Outlook

Saturday: A nice mid-April day with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Sunday: Developing showers and storms will be possible during the day with mid to upper 70’s.

7 Day Forecast

