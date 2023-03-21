Beautiful Day

Temperatures are not as cold this morning, and with plenty of sunshine, expect a seasonal spring day with highs near 60 in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the higher elevations.

Forecast Today

Highs Today

Wet Wednesday

A fast-moving system will bring in rain Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. Rain tapers off during the afternoon with cooler 50’s.

Wet Wednesday

Rain Chances

Storm Risk Late Friday

A strong storm system will develop late in the week on Friday. This will allow for very warm temperatures with highs well into the upper 70’s. This warmth will also add to the storm chances with some strong storms possible around the region late Friday into Friday night.

Storm Risk

Severe Outlook

Weekend Outlook

Storms will be possible early Saturday morning, followed by additional showers into the early afternoon hours. With a cold front moving through Saturday morning, the weekend will be cooler with mid to upper 60’s.

7 Day

