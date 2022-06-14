Forecast

Storms impact parts of SW VA early this morning as a dying storm complex drifts into the region. Track rain and storms with the interactive radar

Tuesday morning forecast

The rest of the day is looking hot and humid with record heat possible as high temperatures approach the mid 90’s with heat index values near 100 to 105.

Tuesday Forecast

Additional record heat is possible as highs approach the mid 90’s Wednesday along with heat index values from 100 to 105.

Heat Index Values

Weekday Storm Risk

Afternoon and evening storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening. Given the extreme heat, any storms that do develop could be strong to severe, generally an isolated severe storm risk.

Severe Outlook Wednesday

Cooler Weekend

A cold front arrives Friday which will deliver some well needed relief just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are both looking very nice with seasonal temperatures in the mid 80’s along with cooler lows in the 50’s.

7day forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP