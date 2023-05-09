Storm Risk Early Tuesday Morning

Storms are developing and moving into our region. The best time will come early in the morning while the storm risk ends mid-morning. A cold front will drive in drier change for the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Morning storms

Tuesday Forecast

Perfect mid-week weather

Weather conditions look very nice with cool mornings, sunny and seasonably warm afternoons with highs in the upper 70’s.

Forecast Highs

Summer Heat

A summer feel is expected as temperatures and humidity will be on the rise. Highs are expected in the low to mid 80’s Friday and through the weekend along with some late afternoon storms.

Weekend Outlook

Mother’s Day

Warm and humid conditions are expected along with mainly scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will range from the upper 70’s in the mountains to the mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

7 Day Forecast

