Storm Team 11: Drying out today with plenty of afternoon sunshine

Drying out today

Fred delivered plenty of heavy rain for the Tri-Cities. Mountains received upwards of nearly 6 inches.

Although the rain has ended, runoff will lead to some rising rivers toda. Pigeon River at Newport is expected to peak at near 17ft later today before receding in the coming days.

Conditions will dry out today with sunshine during the afternoon. Rivers and streams will also slowly recede today.

Scattered storms Thursday

A disturbance will swing through the region Thursday leading to developing scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday, while a weather pattern shift means less rain potential Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid 80’s Saturday, mid to upper 80’s Sunday.

Long-term Outlook

Temperatures will be on the rise early next week with a ridge building back. This will support hot and dry weather with highs nearing 90 Monday and Tuesday.

