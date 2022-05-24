Forecast

Late Evening Showers

Steady rain is over, but we can expect some drizzle and fog early this morning. Conditions will dry out today with some afternoon sunshine. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.

Tuesday Forecast

A few showers will be possible late this evening and overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60.

24 hour Rain Chances

Next Weather Maker

Rain and storms are expected late Thursday evening through Friday morning. There will be a marginal risk for some strong to severe storms during this time.

Holiday Weekend Outlook

Weather conditions are looking much brighter for the weekend with just a few lingering showers Saturday. Expect warmer weather Sunday, and a nice and warm Memorial Day Monday with sunshine and mid 80’s.

Weekend Outlook

Seven-day Forecast

