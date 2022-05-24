Forecast
Late Evening Showers
Steady rain is over, but we can expect some drizzle and fog early this morning. Conditions will dry out today with some afternoon sunshine. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.
A few showers will be possible late this evening and overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60.
Next Weather Maker
Rain and storms are expected late Thursday evening through Friday morning. There will be a marginal risk for some strong to severe storms during this time.
Holiday Weekend Outlook
Weather conditions are looking much brighter for the weekend with just a few lingering showers Saturday. Expect warmer weather Sunday, and a nice and warm Memorial Day Monday with sunshine and mid 80’s.
