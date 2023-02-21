Breezy & Mild
Conditions are drying out and clearing out today. Highs will range from the mid 50’s in the mountains to the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities.
Mid-Week Warm-Up
Very warm air settles in Wednesday and Thursday allowing the potential for record heat. Highs are expected in the upper 70’s Wednesday and Thursday.
Weekend Outlook
Unfortunately, rain returns in an untimely way with showers expected on Saturday during the day. Showers linger on Sunday.
