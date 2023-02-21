Breezy & Mild

Conditions are drying out and clearing out today. Highs will range from the mid 50’s in the mountains to the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities.

Tuesday Forecast

Mid-Week Warm-Up

Very warm air settles in Wednesday and Thursday allowing the potential for record heat. Highs are expected in the upper 70’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s High Temperatures

Record Heat

Weekend Outlook

Unfortunately, rain returns in an untimely way with showers expected on Saturday during the day. Showers linger on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

