Storm Team 11: Drying out and clearing out today

Monday

Conditions are drying out this morning after rain moved through last night. A cool front will deliver a refreshing change today with drier conditions and plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs will range from the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities to the low 70’s in the mountains.

Tonight

With a clear sky and dry air in place, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, with 40’s in the mountains.

Tuesday

After a cool start, expect a sunny and seasonable day with temperatures in the mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, and upper 70’s in the mountains.

Next weather maker

Another cool front is expected Wednesday with a few scattered showers developing late in the day. Additional showers will linger Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Long-term

Temperatures will be trending cooler towards the end of the week with upper 70’s Thursday and Friday with low temperatures in the 50’s. Conditions remain dry as well with more sunshine into the weekend.

