Storm Team 11: Dry tomorrow before a wet start to the new year

Good evening,



The weather remains quiet until New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day as rain arrives.



Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 28 degrees.



Tomorrow expect a mix of sunshine and clouds. We warm into the low 50s in the afternoon. Overnight, we dip into the mid to upper 30s as clouds thicken.



Rain looks to hold off for most of the day on New Year’s Eve. It will be warm with high temperatures in the low 60s. Most of the rain will move in overnight. It will be mild as we ring in the New Year with temperatures in the 50s around midnight.



Rain, heavy at times, will continue to move through on New Year’s Day. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. High temperatures will be very warm in the upper 60s thanks to strong southeast winds.



We will be cooler over the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday. There is a slight chance at a few showers on Sunday with a wintry mix possible in higher elevations.



The next work week starts off on the quiet side.