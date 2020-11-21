Storm Team 11: Dry today but rain returns tomorrow

Good afternoon,

Weekend

Today will be mild with a mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will near 65 degrees.



Tonight, clouds will increase out ahead of the next system. It will be chilly with temperatures nearing 40 degrees.



Most of the day tomorrow will be mostly cloudy. Showers begin to move in late afternoon and into evening. There is a 60% chance of rain. High temperatures will be near 63 degrees. Rain will come to an end overnight Sunday as temperatures near 39 degrees.

Early Week Cool Down

We are drier and cooler for the start of the work week. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday with sunshine. Rain chances return Wednesday. There is a 50% chance of rain with highs in the low 60s.

Thanksgiving

We look to dry out in time for Thanksgiving. There may be a few showers very early in the day, otherwise the afternoon will be sunny. High temperatures will be in the low 60s and overnight we near the low 40s.



Have a great weekend!