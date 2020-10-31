Storm Team 11: Dry Halloween, changes tomorrow

Good morning,



TODAY

After a chilly start to Halloween, expect a cool afternoon with high temperatures near 59 degrees. Plenty of sunshine will be around today.



TONIGHT

Temperatures this evening will be in the low 50s and upper 40s for Trick-or-treating. Clouds will be increasing out ahead of our next system. Low temperatures will near 41 degrees.



TOMORROW

A few showers will be around throughout the day. There is a 30% chance of rain with more clouds around than sunshine. High temperatures will be back into the upper 50s. It will also be a breezy day with winds from the southwest around 5-15mph. Overnight Sunday, we quickly drop into the mid to upper 20s in the Tri-Cities. There is a Freeze Watch in effect.



BIG PICTURE

Your next work week in mainly dry with temperatures gradually warming back into the 60s and overnight lows will eventually be back in the 40s.