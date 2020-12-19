Storm Team 11: Dry but cloudy today, rain and snow showers return tomorrow

Good morning,



Today will be mainly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.



Tonight, cloudy skies remain with a low near freezing.



There is a 40% chance of rain and snow showers tomorrow. Higher elevations have the best chance at seeing the snow showers with light accumulation possible. Cloudy skies continue tomorrow as well with a high temperature near 47 degrees. Overnight Sunday, we near 33 degrees.



A few rain and snow showers may be around Monday. There is a 30% chance of precipitation. The weather remains relatively calm until the end of the week.



Models are still hinting at the likelihood of some snow on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. A strong cold front will be moving in from the west. We will first see rain from the system, then as colder air moves in, we will likely see snow as well. Regardless, it is going to be a cold Christmas with high temperatures likely in the 20s. Stay with Storm Team 11 for the latest updates.