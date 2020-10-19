Storm Team 11: Dry and sunny conditions continue, warming up

Good evening,



Tonight

Mostly clear with a low near 48 degrees.



Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies will be around tomorrow as well. Highs temperatures will be nice and mild in the mid to upper 70s.



Tuesday night

Expect mostly clear skies with a low near 49 degrees.



Big Picture

The next several days remain dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm up, eventually into the upper 70s by mid-week. Low temperatures will be back into the 50s. Changes move in by Friday into the weekend as the next system moves in. This will bring some showers around Friday, there is a 20% chance of rain. Better rain chances will be on Saturday, there is a 40% chance of scattered showers. High temperatures this weekend will be cooler and back near average in the upper 60s and low 70s. The rain chances look to stick around for Sunday and into the next work week.