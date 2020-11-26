Storm Team 11: Dry and mild next few days, big changes next week

Happy Thanksgiving!



TONIGHT

We will be on the chilly side tonight as temperatures near 41 degrees.



TOMORROW

Another mild and sunny day is store for Friday as high temperatures near the mid 60s in the Tri-Cities. Friday night will be another chilly one with a low near 40 degrees.



WEEKEND

Most of the weekend remains dry. We remain sunny with highs near 60 on Saturday, dip near 37 degrees overnight, then back near 61 degrees on Sunday. Clouds will be increasing Sunday out ahead of our next major system. A few showers may make their way in late Sunday.



BIG WINTER WEATHER CHANGE

Rain will be likely for the first half of Monday; then much colder air moves in leading to rain switching to snow! We will see a high in the low 50s Monday before cold air ushers in. Exactly how much snow is still uncertain, but at this point light snow will be in the forecast for the Tri-Cities with accumulation possible in the mountains. Just how long this tricky system lingers will determine if and how much snow we see Tuesday and even into Wednesday. There is a 50% chance of snow showers on Tuesday for now. Another big story of course will be how cold we will get next week. Look for highs only in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday and overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Both of those days looks to be windy as well so expect blustery conditions.