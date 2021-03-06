Storm Team 11: Dry and cool weekend before a big warm up



WEEKEND WEATHER

A bright weekend is ahead as sunshine sticks around. Some high clouds will be around today. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 24F. Tomorrow’s high will be near 51F.

WARMING UP

The dry weather continues for much of next week. A warm-up begins on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 50s, 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday, then 70s for Thursday and Friday. These temperatures will be well above average for this time of year. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and eventually 40s next week.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

There are no major precipitation chances in the near future as dry and sunny weather continues. The next chance at any rain looks to be around Friday. There is a 20% chance of a passing shower as a system from the north dips in. Clouds will increase Thursday and Friday as well.