Storm Team 11: Drier today, rain chances quickly return tonight

Storm Team 11

Sunday, August 30, 2020

Good morning!



Patchy fog is around the area this morning. Fog will quickly clear as the sun begins to rise. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Most of us will remain dry with a high near 85 degrees. A stray storm is possible later today.



Late tonight into the overnight, rain chances increase as the next system moves in. Expect scattered showers and storms to be around overnight as well as Monday. Temperatures dip near 68 degrees tonight and warm near 81 degrees tomorrow afternoon. There is a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.



We dry out once again on Tuesday with a slight chance of an afternoon storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Some scattered storms will be around Wednesday and Thursday afternoons as well.



The next system to impact us will move in Friday. This will increase rain chances on Friday and help dry us out just in time for Saturday.



Have a great day!