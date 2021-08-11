Storm Team 11: Developing showers and storms throughout the day

Staying Hot and Humid

A few spotty showers will be possible this morning, while the better chance for showers and storms will be during the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see the rain as showers and storms will be scattered, but everyone will feel the heat and humidity with temperatures approaching 90 in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains.

Daily Dose of Scattered Storms

No big changes are expected through the end of the work week, with more hot and humid conditions along with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Widespread Weekend T-Storms

An approaching cool front will enhance our rain threat this weekend. This does not mean it will rain all weekend long, but it does mean showers and storms are expected to become more widespread during the afternoon and evening.

We will also be watching Tropical Storm Fred as the remnants could move into our region early to mid-next week, increasing the chance for heavy rain and potential flooding.

